WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after three juveniles in Lewis County disclosed that he “beat them with a belts, his hand, and a wire.”

Dylan Cogar

On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of child abuse taking place a residence on Broad Street in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

From those complaint, deputies “observed pictures of three juvenile children” with “visible marks and bruises located on the upper chest, lower back and facial areas,” deputies said.

During interviews with the juveniles, deputies learned that Dylan Cogar, 27, of Weston, was “the one who beat them,” and that Cogar would do so “with a belts, his hand, and a wire,” according to the complaint.

One of the juveniles stated that Cogar “would hit them in the face with a belt and punch them with his hands and fist,” and would “punch, kick and push them down,” deputies said.

Cogar has been charged with three counts of child abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.