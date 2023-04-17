LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Milford man is facing charges after deputies say he assaulted another man outside of a hotspot in Harrison County before threatening his life with a gun.

On April 8, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an altercation that happened near Diane’s Hotspot in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Aaron Richards

During that time, Aaron Richards, 28, of West Milford, “followed the victim from inside Diane’s Hotspot” and into the parking lot where Richards “exchanged words with the victim,” deputies said

Then, Richards struck the victim “approximately 37 times, causing severe damage to the victim’s face and hands” and “placed him in a chokehold for about 12 seconds,” according to the complaint.

After that, Richards “removed a silver handgun that appeared to be loaded from his waistband and pointed it at the victim”; Richards then “stated he would kill [the victim],” deputies said.

Richards has been charged with wanton endangerment, malicious assault and strangulation. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.