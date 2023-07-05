BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly left a child unsupervised while putting menus on vehicles in a parking lot in Buckhannon.

On June 30, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received information about an abandoned child in the Kroger Plaza in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly made contact with three women and one man along with a 3-year-old child standing on the sidewalk. The adults on scene said that the child “was found barefoot wandering the parking lot without adult supervision,” deputies said.

Ahmed Elfeky

Deputies later located Ahmed Elfeky, who was reportedly supposed to watch the child. Deputies said that Elfeky “explained he left [the child] unattended in his running vehicle while he was putting menus on vehicles in the parking lot,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Elfeky “put the blame of this incident on [the child],” and the child’s mother then arrived to take custody of the child, deputies said.

From witnesses on scene, deputies learned that the child was “unattended with no parents in sight” for at least 10 minutes, and that Elfeky had parked his vehicle with the child inside of it “90 feet from WV Rt. 20,” and was 340 feet away from the vehicle placing menus, according to the complaint.

Elfeky has been charged with child neglect and is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.