UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Upshur County Friday after deputies say they stopped a motorcycle with improper registration on Route 33 and learned the driver’s license was revoked for DUI, and that he was out on bond.

It happened at around 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.

Bryce Chapman

Bryce Lynn Chapman was charged with Driving while license Revoked for DUI 3rd offense, a felony according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Chapman was out on bond at the time of the stop in connection to Aug. 26 arrests made for possession of marijuana, meth and illegal ginseng, as well as digging ginseng out of season, open dump, and operating an illegal salvage yard.

Aug. 26 was the same date that the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust that netted 1,830 stamps containing heroin/fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, about three-quarters of a pound of illegally-obtained ginseng and $6,516, and led to 15 arrests.

Online records from the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority show that Chapman is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 cash-only bail.