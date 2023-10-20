MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Masontown man is facing charges of making terroristic threats after deputies say he threatened an assistant prosecuting attorney during his son’s home inspection with a parole officer, and again during his own arrest.

The first incident happened on Oct. 9, 2023, according to a criminal complaint, when a parole officer was inspecting the home of Jason Lambert, who has multiple pending criminal charges in Preston County.

Mark Lambert

During the inspection, his father, Mark Lambert, 65, is accused of threatening the assistant prosecuting attorney handling his son’s cases by saying “‘If he (Jason) gets life then that prosecutor will get life too. I’ll act like I’m security for her and I’ll get her when she least expects it,'” the complaint said.

Deputies said Jason was previously successfully prosecuted for kidnapping, and that the current pending charges “could result in lifetime recidivism.”

Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, law enforcement in Preston County was serving an arrest warrant for Mark for making terroristic threats when “during the warrant service, Mr. [Mark] Lambert stated two more times that he would ‘kill that b****,'” according to the complaint.

Mark is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $300,000 cash-only bail.