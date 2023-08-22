MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly being drunk during a welfare check in Morgantown.

On Aug. 21, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were requested for a welfare check at a residence on Ann Marie Drive in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Charlsie Allen

The complainant stated that Charlsie Allen, 37, of Morgantown, “suffers from alcoholism” and that there was a female juvenile in her care and the caller was in fear of her safety, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they were met with a juvenile female; when deputies asked the child if they could speak with Allen, deputies heard Allen “begin speaking to the child saying, no shut the door,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then informed Allen that they were there to perform a welfare check and that they “physically needed to see her,” to which she refused, at which point “the juvenile motioned and asked for deputies to enter the residence,” but Allen refused again, deputies said.

While listening to Allen, deputies noted she “sounded to be under the influence of an intoxicating beverage as she had slowed or slurred speech and seemed to have difficulty understanding,” according to the complaint.

When deputies informed Allen that if she “would not cooperate with the welfare check,” CPS would have to be contacted, and at that point “Allen shut the door in deputies’ faces,” deputies said.

Deputies contacted CPS, who responded to the scene, during which time Allen “stepped outside with the juvenile child and attempted to leave in a vehicle” and “would not cooperate with CPS and would not answer their questions,” according to the complaint.

When deputies observed Allen, who had “watery, bloodshot eyes accompanied by a blank and confused stare, and deputies could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” deputies said.

Allen has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.