BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Preston County after deputies say he threatened to kill a man for “blocking his cell phone signal.”

Bruce Frankhouser

On June 16, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Hobert Benson Road in Bruceton Mills for a welfare check, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who stated he went to the residence of Bruce Frankhouser, 48, of Bruceton Mills, “to look for a hose for his tractor,” and Frankhouser “came to the door armed with what appeared to be a 30-30 rifle,” deputies said.

At that point, Frankhouser “put the gun to [the victim’s] chest and threatened to kill him”; the victim was able to back away and take a video of the end of the incident, which showed Frankhouser yelling at the victim holding a “lever-action rifle on his shoulder,” according to the complaint.

In the video, Frankhouser accused the victim “of blocking his cell phone signal,” deputies said.

Frankhouser has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.