Deputies respond to juvenile overdose call, arrest Bridgeport man for drugs

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs while responding to a call of an overdosing juvenile in Harrison County.

On Jan. 28, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist officers of the Stonewood Police Department with “a possible overdose of a juvenile male,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with a 15-year-old male in the passenger seat who “appeared to be having an adverse physical reaction to a controlled substance,” deputies said. There was also a clear plastic bag nearby, according to the complaint.

Matthew Burton

Upon testing the bag, substances inside were found to be methamphetamine “and possibly fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Matthew Burton, 50, of Bridgeport, and later spoke with the juvenile who stated that Burton “had taken him to a gas station near Anmoore and asked him if ‘he wanted to try something’,” deputies said.

The juvenile stated that “Burton removed a black box and foil from under the hood,” and then “provided him with a broken ink pen to consume the substance,” which Burton told the boy “was ‘H’ or ‘Heroin’,” according to the complaint.

Burton has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond,.