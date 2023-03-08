JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Frame, who was arrested on Tuesday as a suspect of a shooting, also crashed his car into a police cruiser and a car wash before he was arrested.

According to a press release, deputies began looking for Frame after he allegedly shot a woman while she was in a vehicle at a stoplight in Belington on Monday.

Matthew Frame

A team of law enforcement, including the Mountain Region Special Response Team, attempted to intercept a Volkswagen Jetta that they believed Frame could be driving on Route 250 near Junior. The driver of the Jetta “quickly turned upon seeing law enforcement vehicles.” After what law enforcement called a “lengthy chase” that the release said exceeded 90 miles per hour, Frame, who was the driver of the Jetta, struck the interior wall of a non-operational car wash in Junior and then “intentionally ran into a police cruiser from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.”

The impacts damaged the car Frame was driving, and he was arrested by law enforcement. Frame is facing charges for attempted murder and wanton endangerment, and the release said that additional charges are pending following the pursuit. Frame is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on bail of more than $200,000.

The Barbour, Randolph and Upshur County Sheriff’s Departments, Elkins, Junior and Philippi Police Departments as well as the West Virginia State Police and State Parole Office all assisted during the pursuit, according to the release.