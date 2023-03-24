UPDATE (2:07 p.m. on Friday, March 24): We are learning new information about a man who authorities say impersonated a paramedic.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Linn, also known as Christopher Beckinsale, made a TikTok video on Feb. 2, 2023, saying that he was a paramedic and “provided care to an unknown individual.” The complaint says that Linn is not a paramedic in the state of West Virginia or any other state, confirmed by the Office of Medical Services for West Virginia through the national Emergency Services registry.

In another criminal complaint dated March 15, 2023, Linn is accused of not returning several items totaling up to $10,000 issued to him by the chief of Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department.

And yet another criminal complaint from March 15, 2023, says that Linn took a breathing apparatus used for fire fighting from the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department. The apparatus was valued at approximately $15,000.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Gilbert Creek man was arrested and charged with impersonating a paramedic on Thursday.

Christopher Lee Linn, also known as Christopher Lee Beckinsale, is being charged with grand larceny, obtaining goods under false pretenses and impersonating a paramedic, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

A TikTok user by the name of Chris Beckinsale has posted videos that are critical of emergency response in West Virginia.

13 News is working to get more information on Linn’s arrest.