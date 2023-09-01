BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon man is facing charges after a chase that started under unusual circumstances—involving a stolen Dollar General cart and a thrown Mountain Dew can, deputies say.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, a man was reported to be “throwing pop cans at people’s vehicles and going through people’s mailboxes” near Brushy Fork Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Stout

When Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they located Robert Stout, 41, of Buckhannon, “pushing a buggy [shopping cart] filled with cases of Mountain Dew,” and deputies were able to determine the shopping cart was from Dollar General and the company “do[es] not let shoppers take their buggies off the premises,” deputies said.

Deputies then pulled in front of Stout with their cruiser’s blue lights flashing, and when deputies exited the cruiser, they asked Stout to stop, to which “he responded with ‘No f*** you,’ then sped up away from [deputies],” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies “jogged to catch up to Stout to stop the buggy,” but when deputies “caught up, he tossed a Mountain Dew can with liquid inside” and hit a deputy’s leg; deputies were eventually able to catch Stout and “placed him to the ground” before placing him in handcuffs, deputies said.

Once he was in custody, deputies found a container of presumed methamphetamine, and while deputies transported Stout to the jail, he “continued being belligerent and yelling profanities,” according to the complaint.

Stout has been charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property, as well as felony battery on an officer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.