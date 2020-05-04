Deputies say they found drugs in man’s rectum after vehicle accident in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies performed a strip search and said they found drugs in his rectum following a multi-vehicle accident.

On May 2, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to mile marker 10 of Interstate 68 for a multiple-vehicle accident, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw “two cars wedged against one another on the Cheat Lake bridge,” with a Chevrolet HHR having pinned another vehicle against the side of the bridge, deputies said.

In one of the vehicles, deputies observed a large backpack sitting on the passenger seat with “black wrapping sticking out of it sometimes consistent with drug packaging,” according to the complaint.

Travon Carr

A witness at the scene told deputies that the vehicle, driven by Travon Carr, 33, of Charles Town, was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph, and that the vehicle had been swerving in and out of traffic, deputies said.

Deputies spoke with Carr, who was in the back of an ambulance and “had the odor of marijuana emanating from” him, according to the complaint, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, with his speech being slurred.

Carr told deputies that he had smoked marijuana earlier that day and that he had “a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” deputies said. At that point, deputies gave Carr a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Deputies placed Carr into custody and then performed a search, during which deputies said they found several cell phones and $1,655 in cash. Carr also told deputies what his travel plans were and the timeline of events which led up to the accident, but deputies said the story did not make sense, and Carr showed signs of deception during his recall of the events.

After deputies transported Carr to the sheriff’s department, he was strip searched. During the search, according to the complaint, “Carr had multiple drugs concealed in his rectum,” which included a bag of MDMA, nine generic Xanax pills and three generic Clonazepam, as well as 7–10 grams of marijuana, which deputies had found in Carr’s vehicle.

Carr has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.