Deputies searching for man wanted in Stonewood stabbing

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Stonewood on Sunday.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Stonewood Police Department along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a call of a stabbing taking place on Hazelwood Avenue in Stonewood, according to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office.

While on scene, officers and deputies learned that Dalton Richards, 26, of Worthington, stabbed Zack Ables “multiple times,” according to the release.

As a result of the incident, Ables was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via air medical service and “his condition is unknown at this time,” deputies said.

Richards is currently at large with a warrant for the charge of felony malicious assault; those with information into Richards’ whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867.