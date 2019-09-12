Deputies searching for wanted man with warrants in Monongalia & Preston counties

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – Preston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants out of Monongalia and Preston counties.

Mark Hart

On Wednesday, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department saw Mark Hart walking along W.Va. Route 92 when they recognized him and knew he had warrants for previous incidents in multiple counties, according to deputies.

When deputies attempted to arrest Hart, he fled on foot and escaped through the woods, after which deputies set up a perimeter in the area to prevent Hart’s escape, according to deputies.

However, Hart managed to steal a 2009 Subaru from an Arthurdale woman and fled into Monongalia County, avoiding the deputies’ perimeter and abandoning the stolen vehicle, which the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department located 30 minutes later on Cobun Creek Road in Morgantown, according to deputies.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, and deputies are still attempting to determine Hart’s whereabouts, deputies said. Hart is wanted in Preston County on warrants of burglary and a felony capias.