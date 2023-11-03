OAKLAND, Md. (WBOY) — Law enforcement from West Virginia and Maryland are asking for help locating a woman who is wanted for kidnapping and conspiracy.

According to a Facebook post by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, there is an arrest warrant out for 32-year-old Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott on kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Preston County, West Virginia.

The post said that Garrett County and Preston County deputies are asking the public for information to help find her.

Although limited details were given, a photo provided by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office shows that Abbott appears to be a white woman with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information should call the Preston County Sheriff’s Office is 304-329-1611, or the the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is 301-334-1911.