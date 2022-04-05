KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies found drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On April 4, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

During the stop, deputies had a K9 unit perform a free-air sniff on the area of the vehicle, which was occupied by Tabitha Tayman, 37, of Kingwood, as well as another individual, deputies said.

When the K9 alerted to the presence of illicit substances in the vehicle, deputies performed a search which resulted in locating 11.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, empty bags and four bank cards, according to the complaint.

Tayman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.