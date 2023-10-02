BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County couple has been charged after deputies said a man admitted he “should not have driven to court today” while under the influence of drugs.

On Sept. 29, Elizabeth Anderson, 35; and John Anderson, 44, both of Buckhannon, came to a truancy hearing at Upshur County Magistrate Court for a 15-year-old boy, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Elizabeth Anderson John Anderson

While at the courthouse, “due to Elizabeth being on bond, she was ordered to do a urine sample due to her erratic movements,” and “admitted to [deputies] that she and her husband[John] have a drug problem,” deputies said.

At that time, Elizabeth “admitted to using marijuana, methamphetamine and a pain pill” and stated that John “smokes more marijuana than she does”; Elizabeth also “admitted to using those drugs this morning and being under the influence” while the 15-year-old male is in her care, according to the complaint.

She also told deputies that she allowed John “to drive them to court while he was under the influence of drugs,” and in a separate interview, John “admitted to doing the same illegal drugs” and “admitted to feeling ‘high’ all the time and that he should not have driven to court today,” deputies said.

Elizabeth and John have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.