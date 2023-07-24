BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Barbour County and she claimed was “put there out of spite”.

On Sunday, July 23, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle traveling southbound on W.Va. Rt. 250 in Belington which “cross[ed] the center lane two times,” according to a criminal complaint.

Rachel Gassnola

Deputies then performed a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Rachel Gassnola, 32, of Elkins, who was “mak[ing] many fast movements as if she was trying to conceal something,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies asked Gassnola and the passenger to exit the vehicle, then asked Gassnola if there were any “illegal items or substances in the vehicle, to which she advised, ‘There should not be’,” but Gassnola did state that ‘If there was any, [someone] put it there out of spite,'” according to the complaint.

Deputies then took a K-9 unit to perform an open-air sniff around the area of the vehicle which resulted in the K-9 alerting to the passenger side, at which point a probable cause search was performed, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found 52.82 grams of methamphetamine and $200 in cash, according to the complaint.

Gassnola has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.