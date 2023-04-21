KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly stealing three phones from residents of a nursing facility in Preston County.

On April 1, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to Stonerise Healthcare in Kingwood for a report of theft, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that “three residents have missing phones,” and deputies were able to use a “Find My iPhone” application to determine the GPS location of the stolen items at a residence on North Preston Highway in Kingwood, deputies said.

Cindy Rhodes

Deputies were able to determine that Cindy Rhodes, 46, of Kingwood, resided at the address and that she was an employee of the facility and “assigned to the same side as where the phones were stolen from at the time of the theft,” according to the complaint.

During the investigation, deputies were able to obtain phone records from one victim’s family, and those records showed that “three calls were made to the same number after the theft was reported,” deputies said.

When deputies called the listed number, a relative of Rhodes answered, which led deputies to believe that Rhodes “stole the phone and then called her [relative] from the stolen phone”; deputies noted that “the phones were valued at $1,100,” according to the complaint.

Rhodes has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.