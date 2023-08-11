FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after deputies say she overdosed in a Marion County home in the presence of two children on Thursday.

Kendra Feltz

When Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, a witness at the scene stated that Kendra Feltz, 35, had to be given “two doses of Narcan and she became responsive,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they were advised that Feltz had gone into the residence and locked the door. When deputies made contact with her, Feltz was found “laying on the couch with a small child,” according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Feltz, she stated that “she found foil” … “and she ‘lit it up and hit it’,” before “overdos[ing] on the front porch” where she received the Narcan, deputies said.

During the time she was under the influence, Feltz left two children, ages 5 months and 3 years old, unsupervised in the living room, according to a criminal complaint.

Feltz has been charged with child neglect creating the risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.