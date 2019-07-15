Deputy arrests 2 people in Preston County after finding methamphetamine in vehicle

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Two Preston County residents have been arrested after deputies said they found more than 80 grams of methamphetamine inside their vehicle.

On Friday, July 12, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a field along Rohr Road in Masontown with its tail lights on, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Shaffer

Deputies approached the vehicle and observed a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger’s seat. The man was later identified as Robert Shaffer, 28, of Masontown and the woman was identified as Alexis Spindle, 26, also of Masontown, according to court documents.

Deputies said they asked Shaffer to exit the vehicle and that he became irate and began yelling. Deputies said Shaffer refused to get out of the vehicle and only did so after being told to do so multiple times. As Shaffer exited the vehicle, deputies noticed a needle fall from his lap onto the ground, according to the criminal complaint. Shaffer then told deputies that he was on private property.

Alexis Spindle

Deputies said Shaffer refused to put his hands behind his back and a brief struggle ensued before he was detained. Deputies then picked up the needle that fell off Shaffer’s lap and deployed their K9 unit to determine if there was an odor of an illegal substances coming from the vehicle. The K9 detected the odor of illegal substances, and deputies then performed a search of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

During the search, deputies said they found approximately 88.2 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and numerous small bags commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

Both Shaffer and Spindle have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. Both are also currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.