ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bruceton Mills man was charged with possession with intent to deliver after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled him over on North 26 for allegedly driving without working taillights on Thursday and ended up finding meth.

A deputy with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the criminal complaint against Matthew Clark, 37, that he was driving north in the Albright area when the traffic stop was initiated.

Matthew Clark

According to the complaint, the deputy asked Clark for his license, and Clark told the deputy that he did not have car insurance, so the deputy called for a tow truck.

It was while they waited for the tow truck that the deputy alleges Clark became very nervous and started looking into the vehicle, so the deputy asked if there was anything illegal inside, and Clark told the deputy that he had meth inside.

A search did turn up a glass bottle wrapped in black tape that contained about 31 grams of meth, more than a user amount according to the complaint.

Clark is being held at the Tygart Valey Regional Jail on $25,000 bail.