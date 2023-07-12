FILE – The exterior of the United Hospital Center. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A destruction of property and larceny incident at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is under investigation.

In a post on its official Facebook page Wednesday, the Bridgeport Police Department said it is looking for a man and a woman in connection to the incident.

The police did not specify what was damaged or taken, or when the incident happened.

The department shared photos taken from surveillance footage of the two it is seeking to identify.

Photos taken from surveillance footage at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with any information about the two to contact Ofc. A.C. Ash at 304-842-8260 or by email aash@bridgeportwv.gov.