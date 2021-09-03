Detroit gets nearly 4 year federal prison sentence for selling Oxycodone in Mon County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyrone Wyatt-Smith

Tyrone Wyatt Smith

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Detroit man to nearly four years(46 months) in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Tyrone Wyatt-Smith, also known as “Fetty,” 29, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone.” Wyatt-Smith admitted to selling Oxycodone in April 2019 in Monongalia County, Bernard’s office said.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Wyatt-Smith is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories