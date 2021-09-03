Detroit gets nearly 4 year federal prison sentence for selling Oxycodone in Mon County

Tyrone Wyatt Smith

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Detroit man to nearly four years(46 months) in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Tyrone Wyatt-Smith, also known as “Fetty,” 29, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone.” Wyatt-Smith admitted to selling Oxycodone in April 2019 in Monongalia County, Bernard’s office said.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Wyatt-Smith is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.