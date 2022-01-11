Detroit man avoids further prison time in federal prosecution of Fairmont drug ring

Doriawn Rogers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Detroit man to time served for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Doriawn Rogers, 21, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Rogers admitted to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020.

Rogers was one of 11 people indicted, last April, by a federal grand jury.

William Charleston

In December, co-conspirator William Charleston was sentenced to nearly five years behind bars.

Rogers faced at least one and up 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated the case.