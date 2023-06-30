STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man is accused of driving a 15-year-old girl to a motel in Star City where he performed sexual acts.

On June 28, officers with the Star City Police Department learned that a sexual assault had taken place at a motel room in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Johnson

During that time, Jason Johnson, 33, of Detroit, “drove a 15 year old juvenile to the Motel 6 in Star City,” officers said.

While at the motel, Johnson “had the victim perform oral sexual acts on him before leaving her at this location,” according to a criminal complaint.

Johnson has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.