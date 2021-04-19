Detroit man charged after officers find approximately 3 pounds of meth following police pursuit through Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after officers find approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine after a police pursuit through Fairmont.

On Apr. 15, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were performing surveillance on a residence at 308 1/2 Blaine St. in Fairmont “in reference to numerous drug complaints,” according to a criminal complaint.

While watching the residence, officers observed a black Subaru Impreza WRX which “had been previously named as a potential source for the drug issue,” and the vehicle stayed at the residence for 30 minutes, officers said.

After that, officers saw the vehicle leave in the direction of Clay Avenue, and when it “did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Blaine Street and Clay Avenue,” they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Jason Scruggs

Despite officers’ attempts to signal the vehicle to pull over, its driver disregarded commands and then “fled at a high rate of speed,” at a chase began on U.S. Rt. 273 and then onto I-79 southbound, officers said.

While on I-79, the Subaru’s driver began to accelerate to speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour while passing vehicles on the shoulder, until “wrecking out at the 132 exit off ramp,” according to the complaint.

At that point, the vehicle’s occupants, one of whom was identified as Jason Scruggs, 38, of Detroit, Michigan, began to flee on foot but was apprehended after a “short foot pursuit,” officers said.

After Scruggs was taken into custody, officers found 1 ounce of fentanyl, a “large amount” of U.S. currency and 3 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Scruggs has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.