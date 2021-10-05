Detroit man charged after officers find drugs while executing search warrant on Monongalia County residence

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after officers located drugs on his person while executing a search warrant on a residence in Monongalia County.

On Oct. 4, officers with the Westover Police Department working with officers with the Granville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Dunkard Avenue in reference to narcotics distribution, according to a criminal complaint.

Derrick Morris

When officers searched the house, they spoke with Derrick Morris, 41, of Detroit, Michigan, who told officers he “did not live in West Virginia and was waiting to catch the bus to travel back to Detroit,” officers said.

While searching Morris, officers located “three separate sandwich bags” which contained crack rock cocaine, as well as two other bags containing meth, according to the complaint.

Upon a further search of the residence, officers found two sets of digital scales and “several” packaging materials, officers said.

The substances on Morris’ person amounted to 24 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of crack rock cocaine and 1 gram of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Morris has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.