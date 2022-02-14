CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after officers find fentanyl and marijuana during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Feb. 11, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a black Chrysler 300 “cross the lane divider then drift back into lane” while in the area of West Main Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Cedric Thomas

At that point, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in order to perform a traffic stop, after which they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Cedric Thomas, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, officers said.

While officers spoke to Thomas, he stated that “he was not impaired but crossed the line because he was not familiar with the streets of Clarksburg,” and while running Thomas’ information, a K9 was brought around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff, according to the complaint.

The K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, after which a probable cause search was performed, resulting in officers finding “a bag of light colored powder-like substance” presumed to be fentanyl was found, officers said.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a glass jar and “blunt containing all marijuana weighing 30.66 grams, as well as a total of 15.22 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Thomas has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.