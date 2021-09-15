Detroit man charged after officers find fentanyl while executing search warrant on Fairmont residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after officers find fentanyl while executing a search warrant on a residence in Fairmont.

On Sept. 14, officers with the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at 1369 Locust Avenue Apt. 6, according to a criminal complaint.

Antwann Horton

During the search, officers made contact with the apartment’s two residents, one of whom was identified as Antwann Horton, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, officers said.

At that time, Horton exited a bedroom in the residence, and when officers searched the bedroom, they located “a stolen Glock handgun,” as well as a bag containing 20 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

A search of Horton’s person resulted in officers locating “a large sum” of U.S. currency; additionally, a search of the residence resulted in officers locating a set of digital scales, officers said.

Horton has been charged with unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.