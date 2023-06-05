MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man is facing charges after task force members found more than 200 grams of fentanyl and other drugs during a search in Monongalia County.

Desmond Clark

On June 2, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed two search warrants at two houses in Monongalia County for a person involved in distributing narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the warrants, task force members came in contact with Desmond Clark, 31, of Detroit, and another person and immediately detained them, task force members said.

In the search, task force members seized cash in excess of $35,000, as well as more than 100 grams of crack rock cocaine and more than 200 grams of fentanyl, according to a criminal complaint.

Clarks has been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.