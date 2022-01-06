Detroit man charged after task force in Marion County receives tip on fentanyl source

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after task force members in Marion County received information about an alleged “source” of fentanyl in the Fairmont area.

On Jan. 5, a source came to the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in order to report a supposed “source of supply for fentanyl/heroin in Fairmont,” according to a criminal complaint.

La’Varrin Covington-Huguely

While under the supervision of task force members, an individual conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from La’Varrin Covington-Huguely, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, “in exchange for prerecorded currency,” task force members said.

On those occasions, Covington-Huguely would tell the individual “to travel to his location” at an apartment at 606 Oliver Ave. in Fairmont in order to purchase fentanyl; during one visit, “covert audio and video surveillance devices” captured the transactions, according to the complaint.

Covington-Huguely has been charged with two counts of unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.