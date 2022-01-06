Detroit man charged after task force in Marion County receives tip on fentanyl source

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after task force members in Marion County received information about an alleged “source” of fentanyl in the Fairmont area.

On Jan. 5, a source came to the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in order to report a supposed “source of supply for fentanyl/heroin in Fairmont,” according to a criminal complaint.

La’Varrin Covington-Huguely

While under the supervision of task force members, an individual conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from La’Varrin Covington-Huguely, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, “in exchange for prerecorded currency,” task force members said.

On those occasions, Covington-Huguely would tell the individual “to travel to his location” at an apartment at 606 Oliver Ave. in Fairmont in order to purchase fentanyl; during one visit, “covert audio and video surveillance devices” captured the transactions, according to the complaint.

Covington-Huguely has been charged with two counts of unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories