FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man has been charged after task force members executed a search warrant on a residence in Fairmont and found fentanyl hidden in a false-bottomed container.

Dewayne Dorsett

On March 30, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force working with the Fairmont and White Hall Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Gaston Avenue in Fairmont for “an ongoing narcotics investigation relating to the distribution of fentanyl,” according to a criminal complaint.

While conducting the search, law enforcement located “a tube of Ajax cleaner with a false bottom” which had a knotted bag containing fentanyl inside, task force members said.

From the incident, Dewayne Dorsett, 30, of Detroit, was taken into custody due to other items found during the search that belonged to him, according to the complaint.

Dorsett has been charged with two counts of possession with intent. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.