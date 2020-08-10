Detroit man charged after task force members perform drug search on Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force performed a search of a residence in Morgantown.

On Aug. 7, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voorhis Rd. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Lamont Graham

While performing the search, task for officers located Lamont Graham, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, and another male inside the residence, officers said.

Task force officers found “large dealer” quantities of crack cocaine and heroin as well as packaging materials, a set of digital scales and cash, according to the complaint.

Graham has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $55,000 bond.