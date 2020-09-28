Detroit man charged after task force officers execute search warrant on Westover residence

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Detroit man has received drug charges after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Westover.

On Sept. 25, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard Johnson

During the raid, task force members were able to find 34 grams of a substance which field tested positive as Fentanyl in a bedroom at the residence, officers said.

Before the search, task force members had observed Richard Johnson, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, at the residence and the Fentanyl found during the search was inside of the room Johnson occupied, the complaint states.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.