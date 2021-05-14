Detroit man charged after task force officers find drugs while executing search warrant his vehicle in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after task force officers find drugs while executing a search warrant on his vehicle in Morgantown.

Lewis Johnson

On May 13, task force members with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force applied for and executed a search warrant with “the purpose of seeking evidence to support an investigation being conducted,” according to a criminal complaint.

Task for members performed a search on a room at the Hampton Inn located in Morgantown, as well as on a white 2020 GMC Terrain, officers said.

On that date, task force officers found Lewis Johnson, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, “in possession of three oxycodone pills and the keys to the GMC Terrain,” according to the complaint.

When task force members searched the vehicle, they located “approximately 70 grams of a substance that tested positive to the presence of fentanyl,” deputies said.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.