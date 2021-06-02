Detroit man charged after task force officers find fentanyl during search at Monongalia County home

Devin Motley

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Detroit man has been charged after task force officers said they found fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Monongalia County.

Devin Motley

On June 1, task force officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on East St. Johns Street in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force officers found Devin Motley, 21, of Detroit, Mich., in the home, according to the complaint.

Officers also found and seized “a quantity” of fentanyl, as well as packaging materials, sets of scales and “U.S. currency consistent with distribution,” according to the complaint.

Motley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

