Detroit man charged after Three Rivers Drug Task Force members perform series of controlled buys in Marion County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with delivery after members of the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime Task Force perform a series of controlled buys in Marion County.

Offender Picture
Julius Cann

The first controlled buy took place on July 15, 2020, during which time Julius Cann, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, sold heroin and fentanyl to a confidential source in exchange for U.S. currency, according to a criminal complaint.

On the dates of July 21, 23, and 29 of 2020, Cann also sold heroin and fentanyl to a confidential source; on the date of Aug. 12, 2020, Cann sold a substance that tested positive as crack rock cocaine to a confidential source, task force members said.

Each of the controlled buys took were recorded with audio and video, during which Cann “is clearly identifiable,” and each delivery took place within 1,000 feet of school property, according to the complaint.

Cann has been charged with multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories