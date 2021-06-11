Detroit man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Detroit man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in Fairmont.

On May 21, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident, in which a man was shot in the leg, according to a criminal complaint.

Cedrick Griffin

When officers spoke to the man, they were told that he and Cedrick Griffin, 22, of Detroit, Mich., were in a physical altercation, but Griffin left the home, officers said.

On that same day, Griffin “returned to the residence with a firearm,” and then shot the man “intentionally and maliciously attempting to kill him,” according to the complaint.

The gunshot struck the man in the leg, while two other individuals were present in the residence, “standing behind the victim in the line of fire,” after which Griffin fled in a black minivan, officers said.

On a later date, Griffin and three other individuals were taken into custody during an unrelated drug incident.

Griffin has been charged with attempt to commit murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment with a firearm, conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.