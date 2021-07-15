Detroit man charged with drug delivery resulting in death stemming from July 2020 overdose

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death stemming from an overdose incident in July 2020.

Tremayne Johnson

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, in July of 2020 “a decedent was located in the City of Morgantown,” and near the dead person was “drug paraphernalia and suspected illegal substances.”

An examination into the substance found that it “was the narcotic fentanyl,” and an autopsy performed on the person who died showed that the “manner of death is reported as accidental due to a drug overdose to include fentanyl intoxication,” officers said.

After performing an investigation into the incident, officers were able to discover that “the illegal substance was provided to the decedent by Tremayne Johnson,” 44, of Detroit, Michigan, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.