Detroit man in custody after state police say they find more that 200 bags of cocaine during traffic stop in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged after state police said they found more than 200 bags of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Sept. 9, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were performing a road patrol on I-68 when they observed a Toyota Highlander “conduct an illegal u-turn in the emergency turnaround,” according to a criminal complaint.

Stewart Jenkins

Troopers then performed a traffic stop on the Highlander and made contact with the driver, identified as Stewart Jenkins, 47, of Detroit, Michigan, and requested his consent to search the vehicle, troopers said.

As Jenkins exited the vehicle he grabbed a green bag and as Jenkins “walked around the vehicle, the bag that [Jenkins] grabbed disappeared,” and troopers later located it during the search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Inside the bag, troopers said they found 114 bags of a white, chalky substance which later field tested positive as cocaine; Jenkins was then placed into custody and troopers found $1,708 in cash on Jenkins’ person.

A search of Jenkins’ vehicle resulted in troopers finding an additional 100 small blue bags “consistent with the individually packaged substance,” according to the complaint.

Jenkins has been charged with possession to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.