Detroit man indicted on federal charges after shots fired incident outside of Morgantown bar

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Michigan man was indicted Wednesday on federal drug and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Alante Nelson, 28 of Detroit, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Nelson is accused of having heroin in August 2020 in Monongalia County. Nelson, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, is also accused of having a .380 caliber pistol and a semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Monongalia County.

Alante Nelson

Nelson was arrested after Morgantown Police said he fired a gun outside of a downtown bar.

Nelson faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the heroin charge and faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,0000 for the firearms charge.

Nelson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.