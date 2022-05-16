CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Marion County, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lamarr Charleston

Lamarr Charleston, 44, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Charleston admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl near a public housing facility in Marion County in April 2019.

In April 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Charleston and 10 other men for their roles in the drug ring. The group is accused of distributing the drugs, often near public housing complexes, Fairmont State University, Fairmont Senior High School, the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center and the Fifth Street Park playground.

Charleston faces at least one year and up 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.

Charleston is the fourth man to plead guilty in the case. William Charleston, Doriwan Rogers and Nathaniel Williams have also admitted guilt. William Charleston was sentenced to nearly five years behind bars, which he is currently serving at FCI Milan, in Michigan.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.