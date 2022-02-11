CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced, Thursday.

Alante Nelson, 29 of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Nelson admitted to having heroin in August 2020 in Monongalia County. Nelson, who is prohibited from having firearms, because of a prior conviction, also admitted to having a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Nelson faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the heroin charge and faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,0000 for the firearms charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated the case against Nelson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.

Nelson remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.