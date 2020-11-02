Detroit man pleads guilty to federal meth charge after 2019 Marion County police chase

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Dejuan Williams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Dejuan Williams

Dejuan Williams, 27 of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Williams admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marion County. Williams was arrested with two other Michigan residents after they tried to drive away from police during a traffic stop.

Williams faces at least ten years and up to life behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and White Hall Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Williams is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories