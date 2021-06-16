Detroit man pleads guilty to federal meth charge after Marion County police chase

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Detroit man has admitted to this role in a methamphetamine distribution operation in Marion County, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Tyreese Marsh, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Marsh admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marion County.

Marsh was arrested, along with two other Michigan residents, Dejuan Williams and Regano Jones after a police chase in White Hall.

Regano Jones, Dejuan Williams, Tyreese Marsh

Williams also pleaded guilty back in November 2020.

Marsh faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the White Hall Police Department investigated the case.