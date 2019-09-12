Detroit man pleads guilty to more than 2 dozen drug charges in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to 29 federal drug charges.

Sean Williams, 46, of Detroit, has admitted to his role in a major drug distribution operation that spanned two states, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Sean Williams

Williams, also known as “Spook,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone; 22 counts of distribution of oxycodone; five counts of aiding and abetting distribution of oxycodone; and one count of distribution of cocaine base. Williams admitted to distributing the drugs from 2013 to 2017 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the counts.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Morgantown Police Department; the Star City Police Department; West Virginia State Police; West Virginia University Police Department; the Granville Police Department; and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.