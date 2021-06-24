Detroit man pleads guilty to role in Marion County drug ring

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Charleston

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, in Marion County, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

William Charleston, also known as “Jay,” 41 of Detroit, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Charleston admitted to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020.

William Charleston

Charleston was one of 11 people indicted in April for their roles in the drug ring.

Charleston faces at least one and up 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for each charge.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Charleston remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories