CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man Friday pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Marion County.

Shawn “S.J.” Warren pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fifty grams or more of methamphetamine according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

He was one of 10 other men who were indicted in connection to the crimes back in April of 2021.

The group was accused of distributing the drugs, often near public housing complexes, Fairmont State University, Fairmont Senior High School, the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center and the Fifth Street Park playground. Warren was involved in the operation in September of 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Warren faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life, as well as a fine of up to $10 million.