Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for selling drugs near Fairmont schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Detroit man to nearly five years(57 months) in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

William Charleston

William Charleston, also known as “Jay,” 41, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Charleston admitted to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020.

Charleston was one of 11 people indicted in April for their roles in the drug ring. He initially faced up to 40 years behind bars.

He remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated the case.